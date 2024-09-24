Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Situation tense around Kursk plant, no permanent mission planned: IAEA head

Situation tense around Kursk plant, no permanent mission planned: IAEA head

Grossi visited the Kursk plant, made up of four reactors, last month and said it would be extremely exposed if it came under attack as the facility had no containment dome

Rafael Grossi, IAEA Director
Grossi said the situation remained tense at Zaporizhzhia, where each side regularly accuses the other of planning to attack the station | Photo: Reuters
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 9:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
UN nuclear agency chief Rafael Grossi, in an interview published early on Tuesday, said the situation remained serious around Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant, but his agency planned no permanent mission at the site.
 
Ukrainian troops remain in Russia's southern Kursk region after pouring over the border last month, but remain some 40 km (25 miles) from the facility.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"(The situation) is serious in that a military incursion has taken place and that incursion has reached the stage that it is not that distant from a nuclear power station," Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told Russia's RIA news agency.
 
Grossi visited the Kursk plant, made up of four reactors, last month and said it would be "extremely exposed" if it came under attack as the facility had no containment dome.
 
In his comments to RIA, made in New York ahead of debates at the UN General Assembly, he said he hoped favourable circumstances would mean he would not have to visit the plant again.
 
"I hope there will be no need to return to the Kursk station as that would mean that the situation has stabilised," he said.
 

More From This Section

John rapidly strengthens into Category 3 hurricane off Mexico's coast

Developing nations urge world's richest to do more on climate at UNGA

Small tsunami waves wash ashore on remote Japanese islands post earthquake

California sues Exxon over global plastic pollution, firm defends recycling

US-China research has given Beijing's military tech boost, says House GOP

The IAEA, he said, had no plans to station observers permanently at the station - as it has at Ukraine's four plants, including the Zaporizhzhia station, seized by Russian forces in the early days of Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
 
Grossi said the situation remained tense at Zaporizhzhia, where each side regularly accuses the other of planning to attack the station.
 
"My experts continue to report on military action near the station," he told RIA.
 
Grossi has visited the Zaporizhzhia station five times since the invasion and urged both sides to show restraint to guard against any nuclear accident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US' plan to curb Chinese EV software tech risk spreading much further

16 civilians injured in Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia: Officials

Aviation division of Russian Black Sea Fleet conducts sea and air drills

Despite Russia's objection, UN adopts Pact of Future to alter governance

Zelenskyy hopes for quick US action after strikes on Russian arms depots

Topics :RussiaRussia Ukraine Conflictnuclear plants

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story