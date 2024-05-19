Slovakia PM in 'serious condition' as shooting suspect appears in court

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico remained in "serious condition" in hospital while the court decided that the man accused in the assassination attempt would be held in custody, Al Jazeera reported.

On Saturday, Slovakian Minister of Health Zuzana Dolinkova said that Fico underwent a two-hour surgery on Friday to remove dead tissue from multiple gunshot injuries, which "contributed to a positive prognosis".

Slovakian Deputy PM Robert Kalinak said it was unlikely that Fico will be transferred from the hospital in Banska Bystrica to Bratislava, in the coming days as he remains in "serious condition."

On May 15, Robert Fico (59) was shot five times as he was leaving a government meeting and greeting people in Handlova.

Meanwhile, a court in Pezinok on Saturday said that the suspect will be held in pre-trial detention, a spokesperson said, according to Al Jazeera report.



The prosecutor requested the court that the suspect, reportedly a 71-year-old former security guard at a shopping mall and the author of three collections of poetry be placed in custody after he had been charged with a premeditated attempted murder.

Slovakian Minister of Interior Matus Sutaj Estok said, "If the shot went just a few centimetres higher, it would have hit the prime minister's liver," Al Jazeera reported, citing broadcaster TA3.

Earlier, prosecutors asked police not to publicly identify the suspect or release other information about the case. However, some details were reported by local media outlets.

Officers wearing balaclavas and carrying rifles guarded the court while the journalists were not allowed inside. Police on Friday had taken the suspect to his residence in Levice and seized a computer and some documents, Al Jazeera reported, citing Slovak broadcaster Markiza.

Prosecutors said the attacker acted alone. However, Fico's supporters said the opposition is partly to blame for raising political tensions. Fico's closest ally Kalinak criticized opposition lawmakers and "selected media" on Friday for calling PM Fico a criminal, dictator or Russian President Vladimir Putin's servant before the attack.

In an emotional message posted on the website of their political party, Smer said, "All these lies are the main reason why Robert Fico is fighting for his life today." He accused political parties and the media of fanning acrimony by encouraging protests against the policies of the government.

Slovak opposition party leader Michal Simecka termed the shooting as an attack on democracy and said that he, his wife, and child had received death threats.

Outgoing pro-Western President Zuzana Caputova and her successor, Peter Pellegrini, another Fico ally who will assume office in June, called on the people of Slovakia to refrain from "confrontation".