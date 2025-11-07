Some Nexperia chip shipments resume as Germany welcomes 'de-escalation'

Semiconductor maker Nexperia has resumed some shipments of its vital chips, auto executives said on Friday, with Germany welcoming signs of de-escalation in a fight for control of the company that has rattled the car industry.

Nexperia, Chinese-owned but based in the Netherlands, makes billions of simple but ubiquitous chips for cars and other electronics. Supply of those chips has been snarled since a dispute between Amsterdam and Beijing over technology transfers.

"In principle, the de-escalation and continuation of negotiations between the Netherlands and China are very welcome at this point," a German economy spokesperson said.

Germany - Europe's biggest car manufacturer - remains hopeful that "short-term individual permits will quickly reach the industry", allowing Nexperia's chip shipments to resume, the spokesperson added.

AUMOVIO, HONDA REPORT MOVEMENT IN DELIVERIES Germany's Aumovio, one of the automotive suppliers facing pressure on supply chains, has secured deliveries of Nexperia's chips from China, Aumovio's chief executive told Reuters on Friday. It was the first supplier to confirm an exemption had been approved from Chinese export controls put in place after the Netherlands seized control of Nexperia, citing concerns about its Chinese parent Wingtech. Honda, Japan's second-largest automaker, also reported signs of movement in its deliveries. "As of now, we have received information that shipments have started in China," Honda Executive Vice President Noriya Kaihara said. "Looking ahead, it is difficult to say anything definitive," he said, adding the company was working towards resuming production at affected sites from late next week.