Home / World News / Some Nexperia chip shipments resume as Germany welcomes 'de-escalation'

Some Nexperia chip shipments resume as Germany welcomes 'de-escalation'

Nexperia, Chinese-owned but based in the Netherlands, makes billions of simple but ubiquitous chips for cars and other electronics

nexperia
Germany - Europe's biggest car manufacturer - remains hopeful that
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 11:15 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Semiconductor maker Nexperia has resumed some shipments of its vital chips, auto executives said on Friday, with Germany welcoming signs of de-escalation in a fight for control of the company that has rattled the car industry. 
Nexperia, Chinese-owned but based in the Netherlands, makes billions of simple but ubiquitous chips for cars and other electronics. Supply of those chips has been snarled since a dispute between Amsterdam and Beijing over technology transfers.
"In principle, the de-escalation and continuation of negotiations between the Netherlands and China are very welcome at this point," a German economy spokesperson said. 
Germany - Europe's biggest car manufacturer - remains hopeful that "short-term individual permits will quickly reach the industry", allowing Nexperia's chip shipments to resume, the spokesperson added. 
AUMOVIO, HONDA REPORT MOVEMENT IN DELIVERIES  Germany's Aumovio, one of the automotive suppliers facing pressure on supply chains, has secured deliveries of Nexperia's chips from China, Aumovio's chief executive told Reuters on Friday. 
It was the first supplier to confirm an exemption had been approved from Chinese export controls put in place after the Netherlands seized control of Nexperia, citing concerns about its Chinese parent Wingtech. 
Honda, Japan's second-largest automaker, also reported signs of movement in its deliveries. 
"As of now, we have received information that shipments have started in China," Honda Executive Vice President Noriya Kaihara said. "Looking ahead, it is difficult to say anything definitive," he said, adding the company was working towards resuming production at affected sites from late next week. 
Honda suspended output at a Mexican plant last week and adjusted operations in the US and Canada. 
THREAT TO AUTO PRODUCTION IF NO SOLUTION FOUND  Nexperia said it couldn't confirm that its chip supplies had restarted. However, "we would assume that the flow of our products can resume soon" now that the Chinese trade ministry had said it would issue exemptions, a spokesperson said. 
Wingtech declined to comment. 
Automotive suppliers like Aumovio and ZF rushed to apply for exemptions while preparing to furlough workers at production sites if no solution was found. 
European carmakers like Volkswagen cautiously held onto their 2025 forecasts in the third quarter as they limp towards the end of another bruising year, but have warned of looming chip shortages in their supplier networks.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Deepseek's Chen Deli makes first public appearance, warns of AI risks

Musk expects Tesla's full self-driving software to get China's nod in 2026

Republican US Rep. Elise Stefanik to run against New York Guv Kathy Hochul

Denmark govt mulls ban on social media access for children under 15

World food prices fall for second consecutive month in Oct, UN's FAO says

Topics :World NewsGermanyartifical intelligencesemiconductor

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story