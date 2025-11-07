Musk expects Tesla's full self-driving software to get China's nod in 2026

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he expects the automaker's Full Self-Driving software, a driver assistance system, will be fully approved in China early next year.

"We have partial approval in China, and hopefully we'll have a full approval in China around February or March or so," Musk told the company's annual general meeting on Thursday.

China's industry ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

China is a major market for Tesla, but its share has slumped to 8 per cent as of last quarter compared with a peak of 15.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, as local brands win over customers with similar driving assistance features, often at no extra cost.