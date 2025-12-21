Home / World News / 10 killed in mass shooting in South Africa's Johannesburg; gunmen at large

10 killed in mass shooting in South Africa's Johannesburg; gunmen at large

The police said around 12 unidentified gunmen allegedly opened fire on people inside the tavern and continued shooting indiscriminately as they fled

Photo: Shutterstock.com
A search operation has been launched to track down the attackers, police said. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
At least 10 people were killed and 10 others injured in a mass shooting in South Africa’s Johannesburg on Sunday, local media reported.
 
According to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), the incident occurred at a tavern in Bekkersdal township, located west of Johannesburg.
 
In a statement, the police said around 12 unidentified suspects arrived at the scene in a white kombi and a silver sedan. The gunmen allegedly opened fire on patrons inside the tavern and continued shooting indiscriminately as they fled.
 
A search operation has been launched to track down the attackers, police said.
 
“We are still busy obtaining statements. Our national crime management team has arrived,” Gauteng acting police commissioner Fred Kekana was quoted as saying by SABC.
 
“The provincial crime scene management team is on site, along with teams from the local criminal record centre, serious crime investigations, crime intelligence, and the provincial detective unit,” he added.
 
The motive behind the attack remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing.

Topics :South AfricaMass shootingUnidentified gunmenShooting

First Published: Dec 21 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

