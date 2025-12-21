At least 10 people were killed and 10 others injured in a mass shooting in South Africa’s Johannesburg on Sunday, local media reported.

According to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), the incident occurred at a tavern in Bekkersdal township, located west of Johannesburg.

In a statement, the police said around 12 unidentified suspects arrived at the scene in a white kombi and a silver sedan. The gunmen allegedly opened fire on patrons inside the tavern and continued shooting indiscriminately as they fled.

A search operation has been launched to track down the attackers, police said.

“We are still busy obtaining statements. Our national crime management team has arrived,” Gauteng acting police commissioner Fred Kekana was quoted as saying by SABC.