Home / World News / Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan sentenced to 17 years in graft case

Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan sentenced to 17 years in graft case

Judge Shahrukh Arjumand of an anti-graft court handed Khan the maximum prison sentence for illegally undervaluing and then obtaining expensive gifts from the national treasury when he was premier

Imran Khan
Imran Khan’s removal from power in 2022 was largely seen by his supporters as a result of a falling out with the country’s powerful military. Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 6:53 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
By Tooba Khan
 
A Pakistani court sentenced Imran Khan to 17 years in prison after finding him guilty of corruption when in office, another setback for the former prime minster who has been in jail since 2023.
 
Judge Shahrukh Arjumand of an anti-graft court handed Khan the maximum prison sentence for illegally undervaluing and then obtaining expensive gifts from the national treasury when he was premier, Khan’s lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudry said. The court also convicted his wife Bushra Bibi to a similar sentence in the same case. 
This is the former cricket star’s sixth conviction since he was removed from power in April 2022 through a parliamentary vote. Khan is facing cases ranging from corruption to misuse of power and inciting violence, which he says are politically motivated. 
 
In the past year, higher courts have overturned verdicts in at least three of the cases including a charge of violating Islamic wedding rules and for disclosing a state secret when he was premier. A fourth prison sentence was suspended by a higher court. Still, Khan is awaiting trial in dozens of other cases including inciting his supporters to violence and attacking state buildings when he was arrested in May 2023.
 
Despite Khan being in jail, politicians loyal to him won the most National Assembly seats in a general election last year. But his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party failed to form a government as rivals including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif joined forces in a coalition and took office. 
 
Khan is currently serving a 14-year jail term for obtaining land from a business tycoon in return for illegally moving 190 millions pounds ($254 million) in funds that were retrieved from the UK’s National Crime Agency when he was the premier.
 
Khan’s removal from power in 2022 was largely seen by his supporters as a result of a falling out with the country’s powerful military. The military had ruled the nation about half the time since independence in 1947 and wields the final word on critical matters from foreign policy to internal politics and the economy even when not in power. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Epstein files offer scant insight on crimes or how he evaded prosecution

US forces stop oil tanker off Venezuela coast as Trump ramps up pressure

16 files disappear from DOJ webpage on documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein

Ten arrested in Bangladesh over lynching of Hindu man, says Yunus' govt

US expands sanctions against Maduro family members, close associates

Topics :Imran KhanPakistan corruption

First Published: Dec 21 2025 | 6:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story