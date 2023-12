South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' dies

Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning movie Parasite" has died, South Korea's emergency office said on Wednesday.

Lee was found dead at a car in a central Seoul park on Wednesday, it said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Police earlier said an unconscious Lee was discovered at an unidentified Seoul location.

South Korean media outlets including Yonhap news agency reported that police had been searching for Lee after his family reported he left home after writing a message similar to a suicide note earlier on Wednesday.