Home / World News / South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' dies

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' dies

Police earlier said an unconscious Lee was discovered at an unidentified Seoul location

AP Seoul

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 9:22 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning movie Parasite" has died, South Korea's emergency office said on Wednesday.

Lee was found dead at a car in a central Seoul park on Wednesday, it said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Police earlier said an unconscious Lee was discovered at an unidentified Seoul location.

South Korean media outlets including Yonhap news agency reported that police had been searching for Lee after his family reported he left home after writing a message similar to a suicide note earlier on Wednesday.

Also Read

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

South Korea launches military spy satellite amid threats from North Korea

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

PM Modi pays tribute to former Singapore PM Yew on 100th birth anniversary

Fans gather in Hong Kong to mark 50th anniversary of Bruce Lee's death

Apple's iPhone design chief enlisted by Ive, Altman to work on AI devices

N Korea's Kim boasts of achievements during key year-end political meeting

Gaza ground offensive has expanded into urban refugee camps, says IDF

Police investigating incidents involving Colorado Supreme Court threats

Suspecting 'possible terror attack', Israel issues travel warning for India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :OscarsSouth Korea

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story