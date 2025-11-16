South Korean conglomerates pledge $550 billion domestic investment

By Jaehyun Eom and Yoolim Lee

Samsung Group and SK Group were among four of South Korea’s biggest companies that pledged to invest about $550 billion in the country after meeting with President Lee Jae Myung, who is seeking to shore up the economy following a trade deal with the US.

Samsung’s affiliates will invest 450 trillion won ($309.5 billion) in the country, including in AI infrastructure and research and development, over the next five years, according to a statement from Samsung Electronics. Hyundai Motor Group pledged 125.2 trillion won over the same period.

SK Group reiterated plans to invest 128 trillion won in AI, chips, energy and biotechnology through 2028. LG Group reaffirmed investment plans of 100 trillion won, mostly on materials, parts and equipment, between 2024 and 2028.