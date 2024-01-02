Home / World News / South Korean opposition leader attacked and injured by an unidentified man

South Korean opposition leader attacked and injured by an unidentified man

Busan's emergency office said Lee was attacked as he visited the construction site of a new airport in the city

It said Lee, head of the main opposition Democratic Party, was conscious but his exact condition was unknown | Photo: Unsplash
AP Seoul

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was attacked and injured by an unidentified man during a visit Tuesday to the southeastern city of Busan, emergency officials said.

Busan's emergency office said Lee was attacked as he visited the construction site of a new airport in the city.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It said Lee, head of the main opposition Democratic Party, was conscious but his exact condition was unknown.

South Korean media cited witnesses as saying the man used a knife-like weapon to stab Lee's neck. TV video showed Lee lying on the ground with a person pressing a handkerchief to his neck to stop the bleeding.

The reports said police arrested the man on the spot. They said the attacker was wearing something that looked like a crown on his head.

Lee lost the 2022 presidential election to President Yoon Suk Yeol by a narrow margin.

Lee, a liberal former provincial governor, is known for his outspoken style. His supporters see him as an anti-elitist hero who could reform establishment politics, eradicate corruption and solve growing economic inequality. Critics view him as a dangerous populist who relies on stoking divisions and demonizing his conservative opponents.

Also Read

Who was Lee Sun-kyun? Parasite actor found dead in a car in Seoul

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Fans gather in Hong Kong to mark 50th anniversary of Bruce Lee's death

PM Modi pays tribute to former Singapore PM Yew on 100th birth anniversary

US sends another submarine to S Korea, in a show of force against N Korea

13 dead, scores injured in Japan after major earthquake topples buildings

Pak Election Commission to set up over 92,500 polling stations for polls

Israeli who fought Hamas for 2 months indicted for impersonating soldier

Israel pulling troops from Gaza in precursor to scaled-back offensive

Bangladesh court sentences Nobel laureate Yunus to 6 months in jail

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :South KoreaattacksOpposition

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story