Space made me feel decades younger, says 70-year-old NASA astronaut

NASA's oldest full-time astronaut, Don Pettit, who returned to Earth on Monday after spending months aboard the International Space Station (ISS), says experiencing weightlessness made him feel decades younger.

The astronaut who celebrated his 70th birthday on April 20 returned to Earth in a Russian Soyuz capsule after his seven-month mission ended at ISS.

Speaking publicly for the first time since landing, Pettit reflected on the toll of gravity and the rejuvenating effects of life in space. He called the return a significant challenge to his body. He also mentioned that he didn't look or feel well immediately after touchdown.

Reflecting on his time in microgravity, Pettit said the experience made him feel as if he were 30 again. He shared that many of the usual aches and discomforts seemed to ease while he slept and floated in space, giving his body a rare chance to recover and feel revitalised.

Pettit, who has ventured to space four times, said, “It makes me feel like I’m 30 years old again.”

“All that kind of stuff heals up because you’re sleeping, you’re just floating and your body, all these little aches and pains and everything heal up,” he added.

More space missions in future: Pettit

Pettit, who still felt "like a little kid inside," focused on astrophotography during his space mission. He captured some stunning images of auroras, comets, and satellites.

Apart from photography, he was also engaged in several physics experiments during his downtime. He experimented with bubbles and created a perfect ball of honey atop a spoon of peanut butter to share the experience with others.

Pettit is hopeful for more space missions in the future before he retires his "rocket nozzles."

"I've got a few more good years left," Pettit said. "I could see getting another flight or two in before I'm ready to hang up my rocket nozzles."

Past journeys by elderly astronauts

John Glenn was 77 years old when he returned to space in 1998. Glenn parted himself away with NASA for many years and was nearing the end of his Senate career.

In another case, a couple of 90-year-olds had flown to space for a short journey with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.