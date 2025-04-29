After ten years as the defining figure in Canadian politics, Justin Trudeau stepped out of the spotlight — an absence that many within the Liberal Party quietly welcomed. Following his January announcement that he would step down, Trudeau maintained a low profile, allowing space for new leadership to take the reins.

“He’s all we’d be talking about,” said Liberal candidate Rob Oliphant, as quoted by Politico, suggesting that Trudeau’s continued presence might have dominated the discourse and distracted from the party’s message.

Since his resignation, Trudeau has largely withdrawn from public life and is reportedly renting a home in Ottawa.

A serene farewell and a strategic advantage

Trudeau’s only public remarks since announcing his departure came during a pre-recorded appearance on PBS’s Canada Files, aired just before he officially left office. In the interview, he reflected positively on his tenure and his future.

ALSO READ: PM Modi congratulates Canada's Mark Carney on Liberal Party's win “I’m feeling serene about everything that I got done. I’m feeling excited about being able to spend more time with my kids, excited about, you know, looking for other ways to contribute,” he said. “But I think I had a good run, and I’m feeling good about it, and glad to be handing off a party that’s healthy, to a strong leader that is going to keep fighting for the things that matter.”

Trudeau’s absence, rather than hurting the party, appeared to rejuvenate it. Just a few months ago, the Liberals trailed the opposition Conservatives by a 25-point margin in opinion polls. At that time, after a decade in office and amid dwindling approval ratings, the party seemed headed for defeat, according to ABC News.

Justin Trudeau. However, the campaign took a dramatic turn as President Donald Trump imposed new tariffs on Canadian goods and reignited talk of annexing Canada, sparking a surge of nationalist sentiment across the country. The Liberals faced rising living costs, housing shortages, and the resignation of former Prime Minister.

Mark Carney’s reset strategy pays off

Taking over as prime minister on March 14, Mark Carney sought to redefine the party’s direction. He distanced the Liberals from several Trudeau-era policies and positioned himself as a leader focused on economic resilience.

With Trudeau stepping aside and Carney leading the charge, the Liberals are on track for a fourth straight term in power. Meanwhile, the Conservatives—who once appeared poised for victory—are left to assess how they lost ground so dramatically. Critics have accused Poilievre of “blowing up” a commanding lead, a misstep that now appears to have cost them the election. While Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre tried to paint Carney as a mere continuation of Trudeau’s legacy, that narrative hasn’t gained much traction. A Focaldata poll conducted for Politico found that 46 per cent of respondents see Carney as offering a clear break from Trudeau’s style of leadership.

Mark Carney’s Liberal Party retains power

Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party has emerged victorious in Canada's closely watched federal election, overcoming a strong challenge from Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives in a campaign dominated by economic anxieties and the shadow of US President Donald Trump's aggressive rhetoric.

Carney, a former central banker with experience at both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, positioned himself as the steady hand needed to defend Canada’s interests. He argued that his economic expertise was crucial in facing down Trump’s threats and protecting Canadian sovereignty.

“Canada will never yield to the United States,” Carney declared in his victory speech, vowing to protect the nation’s independence and economic security.

Canada election results 2025

As of late Monday night, projections from national broadcasters CBC and CTV indicated that the Liberals were on track to win the most seats in the 343-member House of Commons, though it remained unclear whether they would secure an outright majority.

Early results showed the Liberals leading in over 150 ridings, with the Conservatives close behind, and the Bloc Québécois, New Democratic Party (NDP), and Greens trailing.

A majority requires 172 seats. With the Liberals falling short of this threshold, Carney is expected to lead either a minority government or seek coalition support from smaller parties.