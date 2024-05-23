Home / World News / SpaceX launches first batch of satellites for new US spy constellation

SpaceX launches first batch of satellites for new US spy constellation

SpaceX is building hundreds of satellites for the US National Reconnaissance Office, an intelligence agency

Space X
SpaceX on Wednesday launched an inaugural batch of operational spy satellites it built as part of a new US intelligence network. (File Image)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 8:55 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SpaceX on Wednesday launched an inaugural batch of operational spy satellites it built as part of a new US intelligence network designed to significantly upgrade the country's space-based surveillance powers, the first deployment of several more planned this year.
 
The spy network was revealed in a pair of Reuters reports earlier this year showing SpaceX is building hundreds of satellites for the US National Reconnaissance Office, an intelligence agency, for a vast system in orbit capable of rapidly spotting ground targets almost anywhere in the world.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Northrop Grumman, a longtime space and defense contractor, is also involved in the project.
 
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California at 4 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, carrying into space what the NRO said was the "first launch of the NRO's proliferated systems featuring responsive collection and rapid data delivery."
 
"Approximately half a dozen launches supporting NRO's proliferated architecture are planned for 2024, with additional launches expected through 2028," the agency said, without naming the number of satellites deployed.
 
Militaries and intelligence agencies around the world have increasingly relied on satellites in Earth's orbit to aid operations on Earth, a trend accelerated in part by reduced costs of putting things in space and evolving threats to traditional collection methods on land or in the air.
 
The satellite network for the NRO also shows the extent to which the US government has come to rely on Elon Musk's SpaceX for some of its most sensitive missions. The company has dominated the US rocket launch market and has become the world's largest satellite operator with its Starlink network, a commercial system of thousands of broadband internet satellites.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Musk's India visit sparks expectations for Tesla investment and expansion

US reacts to Elon Musk's X post backing India for permanent seat at UNSC

Elon Musk's Tesla initiates formal dialogue with govt on new EV policy

Musk vs the rest: Who will be Tesla's biggest competitors in India?

Tesla plant likely in India: A look at its gigafactories in other countries

Japan's factory activity expands for first time in year, shows PMI

Boeing deliveries to China delayed due to regulatory review of batteries

China holds military drill around Taiwan days after President takes office

Priority to return to calm amid unrest: Macron in riot-hit New Caledonia

First aid from US pier in Gaza reaches starving Palestinians, says UN

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Elon MuskUnited StatesSpy agencyspaceSatellites

First Published: May 23 2024 | 8:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story