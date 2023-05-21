Home / World News / SpaceX launching Saudi astronauts on private flight to space station

SpaceX launching Saudi astronauts on private flight to space station

SpaceX's next private flight to the International Space Station awaited takeoff Sunday, weather and rocket permitting

AP Cape Canaveral
SpaceX launching Saudi astronauts on private flight to space station

1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 7:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

SpaceX's next private flight to the International Space Station awaited takeoff Sunday, weather and rocket permitting.

The passengers include Saudi Arabia's first astronauts in decades, as well as a Tennessee businessman who started his own sports car racing team. They'll be led by a retired NASA astronaut who now works for the company that arranged the 10-day trip.

It's the second charter flight organised by Houston-based Axiom Space. The company would not say how much the latest tickets cost; it previously cited per-seat prices of $55 million.

With its Falcon rocket already on the pad, SpaceX targeted a liftoff late Sunday afternoon from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

It's the same spot where Saudi Arabia's first astronaut, a prince, soared in 1985.

Representing the Saudi Arabian government this time are Rayyanah Barnawi, a stem cell researcher set to become the kingdom's first woman in space, and Royal Saudi Air Force fighter pilot Ali al-Qarni.

Rounding out the crew: John Shoffner, the racecar buff, and Peggy Whitson, who holds the U.S. record for most accumulated time in space at 665 days.

Also Read

Last-minute problem keeps SpaceX rocket, astronauts grounded: Report

SpaceX launches four astronauts from US, Russia, and UAE to space station

SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight cheif for its Starship launch

China to send 3 astronauts to own space station, eyes manned Moon mission

Russia launches rescue ship for two cosmonauts to space station after leaks

Security specification in Open-RAN incomplete: Quad working group

Investors seek shelter in emerging markets as recession risk hits US

Chinese investigators blame building collapse on illegal construction

Modi, Sunak agree to work towards ambitious' FTA during talks in Japan

GOP must move off extreme positions on raising debt limit, says Joe Biden

Topics :SpaceXSaudi ArabiaInternational Space Station

First Published: May 21 2023 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story