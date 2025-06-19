SpaceX Starship test halted after explosion damages prototype in Texas

A powerful explosion rocked SpaceX’s testing facility in Massey, Texas, on Wednesday night (local time), bringing preparations for the next Starship launch to an abrupt halt. The blast occurred moments before Ship 36 was scheduled for a critical static fire test, a key trial where the rocket's engines are fired while it remains grounded to verify readiness for launch.

Eyewitnesses described a sudden and intense fireball, with debris scattered across the site. While no injuries were reported, the incident caused serious damage to the Starship prototype and forced SpaceX to indefinitely pause all upcoming launch activities.

Explosion halts Starship trial, damages prototype

In a statement posted on X, SpaceX confirmed that the rocket had “experienced a major anomaly” during testing. The blast triggered a massive fireball visible from miles away, though no injuries occurred. “A safety perimeter was in place throughout the operation, and all personnel are safe and accounted for,” the company said.

CEO Elon Musk confirmed that there was no threat to nearby communities following the explosion. The company also urged the public to stay away from the test site and not attempt to approach the area. Investigation underway, new timeline uncertain SpaceX is collaborating with federal regulators to investigate the cause of the latest explosion and will carry out any required upgrades before proceeding with another launch. With engineers now assessing the damage and reviewing safety measures, the timeline for the next Starship flight remains uncertain. ALSO READ: Starship's latest flight ends in a crash, but it's still a win for SpaceX The company had been aiming for a June 29 launch, which would have marked the tenth test flight of the massive Starship system, the world’s most powerful rocket. The explosion marks yet another setback in a challenging year for the Starship programme, which has faced a series of high-profile failures in 2025.