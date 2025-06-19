Trump says MAGA supporters love him more than ever amid West Asia conflict

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) claimed that his supporters love him more than the election time, when he had a landslide victory in November 2024.

Trump made these remarks as he downplayed any notion that his supporters are cooling on him as uncertainty looms on whether he will order a US strike on Iran as tensions flare up in West Asia, Associated Press reported.

Addressing a rift between some of his most vocal Make America Great Again (MAGA) backers and national security conservatives, Trump said, “My supporters are more in love with me today, and I’m more in love with them, more than they even were at election time where we had a total landslide.” He went on to say, “I may have some people that are a little bit unhappy now, but I have some people that are very happy, and I have people outside of the base that can’t believe that this is happening, they're so happy.”