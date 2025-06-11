Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 07:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Axiom-4 mission carrying Shubhanshu Shukla delayed as SpaceX detects leak

Axiom-4 mission carrying Shubhanshu Shukla delayed as SpaceX detects leak

In a statement, SpaceX announced that it was "standing down" from the Falcon 9 launch of the Axiom-4 mission, which will be carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others

The Axiom Mission 4, or Ax-4, crew will launch aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida no earlier than Spring 2025.

Axiom Mission 4 crew from left to right: Tibor Kapu of Hungary, ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, and ESA astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland. | Photo: SpaceX

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The launch of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed again due to a technical issue with SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket. 
 
The Axiom-4 mission will be carrying astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla along with three others to the International Space Station.
 
In a statement posted on X, SpaceX announced that it was "standing down" from the Falcon 9 launch of the Axiom-4 mission. It said, "Standing down from tomorrow's Falcon 9 launch of Ax-4 to the space station to allow additional time for SpaceX teams to repair the LOx leak identified during post static fire booster inspections."
 
 
It further added that the new date for the launch of the mission will be announced once the repairs are made. 
 
Shukla is on the cusp of making history as he will be the second Indian to go to space, after Astronaut Rakesh Sharma orbited the Earth for eight days as part of the Soviet Union's Interkosmos programme. 
Shukla, who hails from Lucknow and goes by the call sign 'Shuks', is part of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) supported commercial spaceflight. The Axiom-4 mission aims to carry out multiple experiments, which will also help India in its space missions. The experiments that Shukla is expected to carry out at the ISS  will be related to food and nutrition, which are developed under a collaboration between Isro and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), with support from Nasa. 

The Axiom-4 mission will last for 14 days, and during their stay at the ISS, the Axiom-4 crew is expected to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, school students, and space industry leaders, among others, news agency PTI reported. 
 
India's space agency, Isro, shared a post on X, explaining the cause behind the postponement of the mission. It said, "As part of launch vehicle preparation to validate the performance of booster stage of Falcon 9 launch vehicle, seven second of hot test was carried out on the launch pad. It is understood that LOX leakage was detected in the propulsion bay during the test.” 
This is the fourth time that the Axiom-4 mission has been delayed. Previously, the launch of the mission was rescheduled to June 11 because of the unfavourable weather conditions and a 45 per cent chance of rain and strong winds. 
           

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 7:23 AM IST

