Spain deploys military as thousands of migrants breach Morocco border

Spain will deploy its military to restore order at its border with Morocco in Ceuta after thousands of migrants streamed into the tiny Spanish territory, with at least nine dying in the attempt.

The announcement comes after local authorities in Ceuta had asked the central government in Madrid for reinforcements to manage a border crisis that had been building up before boiling over on Thursday with large crowds of people breeching the border fence.

Spain's government said Thursday evening it would send the Armed Forces to help the Civil Guard "to maintain security in the city of Ceuta." It also announced that Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez would join Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska and visit Ceuta Friday.

"The situation is absolute chaos," Rachid Sbihi, head of the association that represents Spain's Civil Guard officers in Ceuta, who police the border told The Associated Press. "It's not possible to give precise numbers, but there are thousands of migrants crossing," he said, adding that the border had "totally collapsed." Achraf Maimouni, a member of the Moroccan Association for Human Rights in northern Morocco, described the situation as ''exceptional.? "The Tarajal border was opened under unusual circumstances this morning and people crossed,? he said. Video footage showed crowds of people, mainly Moroccans, walking around the breakwaters at Tarajal beach onto local roads. While the majority appeared to be young men, there were also families with women and small children.

"Viva Espana!" some shouted to a freelance photographer working for the AP. It was not immediately clear what prompted so many migrants to cross to Ceuta. Spain's government delegation in Ceuta said at least nine people died Thursday during the chaos. It did not provide details on the circumstances of the deaths but bodies could be seen floating in the water. Dozens have died this year trying to reach Ceuta, according to local authorities. Arrivals had been increasing, but reasons still unclear The escalation at the frontier between Spain and Morocco comes after a surge in migrants attempting to reach the small exclave, mainly by swimming, on Wednesday.

Moroccan authorities have not publicly commented on the crossings, and the interior ministry did not respond to requests for comment. Spain's Interior Ministry said the Moroccan government was "closely cooperating" with Spain to handle the situation and that Moroccan police are stopping "numerous people" who are trying to cross the border. Both countries agreed to work together "for the return, as soon as possible, of all the people who entered Ceuta illegally." Spain's interior ministry earlier said it would guarantee the safety of citizens and the integrity of the nation's border but that the government could not declare a national emergency - as local authorities had asked - over migration concerns.

Ceuta authorities had previously linked the spike to a Spanish Supreme Court decision earlier this month that migrants who arrive by sea cannot be immediately pushed back across the border without due process, unlike those who cross into Spain by land - by climbing over the border fence, for example. But some activists in Morocco expressed doubt that the ruling was behind the surge, arguing most migrants would have been unaware of such legal decisions. Spain is a main point of arrival into Europe for migrants seeking better economic opportunities or an escape from violence in their home countries. To reach Ceuta, located on the northern African coast, migrants often swim from the Moroccan town of Fnideq, covering about 3.1 miles (5 kilometres) to reach Spanish territory. Others attempt the crossing from the nearby town of Belyounech, where the distance is shorter.

The scenes of people streaming across the frontier recall the border crisis of May 2021 when more than 8,000 migrants poured into Ceuta in just two days. At the time, Morocco was accused of easing border controls and allowing migrants to cross into the Ceuta after Spain allowed Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali to receive treatment at a Spanish hospital, triggering a diplomatic crisis between Rabat and Madrid. The pro-independence Polisario Front for decades has claimed to be the legitimate representative of the Sahrawi people of the Western Sahara, disputed with Morocco. Ceuta authorities ask Madrid to declare emergency, send army Juan Jesus Vivas, the head of Ceuta's regional government, called for the national government to declare an emergency on grounds of national security, asking for more police and for the army to be deployed on the border "to guarantee the inviolability of the frontier and citizen safety".