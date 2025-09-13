Spain summons Israeli envoy over Netanyahu office remarks amid Gaza war row

Spain summoned Israel's acting ambassador in Madrid Friday in response to comments made by the Israeli Prime Minister's office that accused the European nation's prime minister of threatening Israel.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jos Manuel Albares called in Dana Erlich, Israel's charge d'affaires in Spain and the highest-ranking diplomat in the country to categorically reject the false and slanderous statements from the Israeli Prime Minister's office, an official at Spain's Foreign Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry official was not authorized to speak publicly and declined to be named.

It's the latest development in an ongoing diplomatic tit-for-tat between the two countries that ensued after Spain's prime minister announced measures Monday to pressure Israel to end the Gaza war.

ALSO READ: Spain: Hundreds of Indians stranded for months over passport renewal delays In a post Thursday on social platform X, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Snchez had made a blatant genocidal threat," in reference to comments made by the Spanish leader when he announced the steps the Spanish government was taking. Spain, as you know, doesn't have nuclear bombs, nor aircraft carriers or large oil reserves. We alone can't stop the Israeli offensive, Snchez said in a televised address Monday. The measures included an embargo on weapons, ammunition and military equipment sold to or from Israel and blocking Israel-bound fuel deliveries from passing through Spanish ports.