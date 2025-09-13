Home / World News / Spain summons Israeli envoy over Netanyahu office remarks amid Gaza war row

Spain summons Israeli envoy over Netanyahu office remarks amid Gaza war row

It's the latest development in an ongoing diplomatic tit-for-tat between the two countries that ensued after Spain's prime minister announced measures Monday to pressure Israel to end the Gaza war

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime minister
In a post Thursday on social platform X, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Snchez had made a blatant genocidal threat | Image: Bloomberg
AP Madrid
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 7:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Spain summoned Israel's acting ambassador in Madrid Friday in response to comments made by the Israeli Prime Minister's office that accused the European nation's prime minister of threatening Israel.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jos Manuel Albares called in Dana Erlich, Israel's charge d'affaires in Spain and the highest-ranking diplomat in the country to categorically reject the false and slanderous statements from the Israeli Prime Minister's office, an official at Spain's Foreign Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry official was not authorized to speak publicly and declined to be named.

It's the latest development in an ongoing diplomatic tit-for-tat between the two countries that ensued after Spain's prime minister announced measures Monday to pressure Israel to end the Gaza war.

In a post Thursday on social platform X, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Snchez had made a blatant genocidal threat," in reference to comments made by the Spanish leader when he announced the steps the Spanish government was taking.

Spain, as you know, doesn't have nuclear bombs, nor aircraft carriers or large oil reserves. We alone can't stop the Israeli offensive, Snchez said in a televised address Monday.

The measures included an embargo on weapons, ammunition and military equipment sold to or from Israel and blocking Israel-bound fuel deliveries from passing through Spanish ports.

Since then, Israel and Spain have each banned a pair of ministers from the opposite country.

Spain's government has been an outspoken critic of Israel's war in Gaza, which began after Hamas-led militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, on Oct. 7, 2023, and abducted 251 hostages.

Israel's offensive has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not say how many were civilians or combatants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

What to know about killing of Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA

Boeing workers reject latest contract, extending strike at three US plants

Nepal dissolves Parl, sets elections for March 2026 under interim PM Karki

'Learning how to learn' will be vital skill in AI era: Google scientist

Brazil braces for new US sanctions after Bolsonaro conviction angers Trump

Topics :Benjamin NetanyahuSpainisraelIsrael-PalestineGaza conflict

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story