Spain votes in general election that could swing country to the right

Spaniards voted in a potentially close-run general election on Sunday that could see Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s governing Socialists lose power and a far-right party make up part of a new government for the first time in 50 years.

Sanchez called the election early after the left took a drubbing in local elections in May, but his gamble to wrong-foot his opponents could backfire.

Opinion polls show the election will likely produce a win for Alberto Nunez Feijoo’s centre-right People's Party, but to form a government it would need to partner with Santiago Abascal's far-right Vox. This would be the first time a far-right party has entered government since Francisco Franco's dictatorship ended in the 1970s.

Voting closed on 8 pm (1800 GMT). All ballots are expected to be counted by midnight, confirming the party with the most votes.

Both the left and right blocs have the potential to form coalitions, which will need at least 176 seats in the 350-seat lower house of congress.

A new parliament must be constituted by Aug. 17, but negotiations between parties to form a government can go on for months.