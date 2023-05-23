Home / World News / Sri Lanka cabinet approves incentives to businesses at Colombo Port City

Sri Lanka cabinet approves incentives to businesses at Colombo Port City

Primary and secondary businesses that are strategically important to the Port City have been identified, according to Gunawardena

IANS Colombo
Sri Lanka cabinet approves incentives to businesses at Colombo Port City

1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 3:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Sri Lankan cabinet has approved a proposal by President Ranil Wickremesinghe to grant incentives to businesses with strategic importance that will commence operation at the Colombo Port City, a spokesman said here on Tuesday.

Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena told reporters that the Port City is an important part of the island nation's attempts to attract foreign investment, which is crucial to stabilising and modernizing the economy, reports Xinhua news agency.

Spanning 269 hectares of reclaimed land from the sea, the Port City will comprise five precincts including the Financial District, Central Park Living, Island Living, the Marina and the International Island.

Primary and secondary businesses that are strategically important to the Port City have been identified, according to Gunawardena.

Colombo International Financial City is a special economic zone and International Financial Centre which is currently under construction on reclaimed land adjacent to the Galle Face Green.

The land reclamation work had been completed as of January 2018.

The project is part of China's Belt and Road initiative.

--IANS

ksk/

 

Also Read

Sri Lankan police quiz Gotabaya Rajapaksa over president's house cash

Sri Lanka concludes debt restructuring talks with Japan: Wickremesinghe

EAM discuss cooperation in infra, connectivity with Lankan counterpart

Ahead of Jaishankar's visit, Sri Lanka Prez assures to fully implement 13A

India is Sri Lanka's biggest friend in time of crisis, says Sri Lanka PM

Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan gets interim bail in eight cases until June 8

Likely to withdraw from collective security deal: Armenia PM Pashinyan

Microsoft's healthcare AI arm Nuance Communications plans to cut jobs

Nepal's Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mount Everest for record 28th time

No deal has yet been reached, says Joe Biden after debt ceiling talks

Topics :sri lankaColombo Port Citytax incentiveRanil Wickramasinghe

First Published: May 23 2023 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story