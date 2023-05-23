Home / World News / No deal has yet been reached, says Joe Biden after debt ceiling talks

No deal has yet been reached, says Joe Biden after debt ceiling talks

US President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have called their latest talks on the debt ceiling productive, but no deal has yet been reached

IANS Washington
No deal has yet been reached, says Joe Biden after debt ceiling talks

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 11:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have called their latest talks on the debt ceiling productive, but no deal has yet been reached.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday morning, Biden said: "I just concluded a productive meeting with Speaker McCarthy about the need to prevent default and avoid a catastrophe for our economy.

 

"We reiterated once again that default is off the table and the only way to move forward is in good faith toward a bipartisan agreement.

 

"While there are areas of disagreement, the Speaker and I, and his lead negotiators Chairman McHenry and Congressman Graves, and our staffs will continue to discuss the path forward."

On his party, McCarthy told reporters late Monday night that "President Biden and I just had a productive meeting in our negotiation to responsibly raise the debt limit".

"It should have happened months ago, but there is a path for him to avoid defaulting on the debt," the California Republican added.

The debt ceiling is a spending limit set by Congress which determines how much money the government can borrow, the BBC reported.

Failure to raise it beyond the current cap of roughly $31.4 trillion by June could result in the US defaulting on its debt.

That would mean the government could not borrow any more money or pay all of its bills.

It would also threaten to wreak havoc on the global economy, affecting prices and mortgage rates in other countries, BBC reported.

The President ended his trip to Japan for the G7 summit early and returned to the US on Sunday to address the deadlock over US debt.

The latest development comes after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had reiterated that the US will likely default on its debt as early as June 1.

--IANS

ksk-san/

 

Also Read

Prez Biden, top lawmakers to discuss debt limit at White House May 9

Debt ceiling showdown: Biden to meet as McCarthy pushes for faster deal

Joe Biden shames Republicans for playing down Jan 6 Congress attack

Millions of Americans may suffer if debt showdown not solved in 30 days

Biden tells Democrats he wants South Carolina as 1st voting state: Report

Human rights situation in Tibet 'major concern to us': G7 leaders

Trump to appear by video as judge reinforces ban on attacking witnesses

Russia pushes India for help to avert its global financial isolation

Int'l securities watchdog proposes global rules for crypto sector

PM Modi meets prominent Aus biz leaders; invites investments in India

Topics :Joe BidenUS debt ceilingUS economy

First Published: May 23 2023 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story