Home / World News / Sri Lanka gets parliamentary nod for domestic debt restructuring plan

Sri Lanka gets parliamentary nod for domestic debt restructuring plan

Semasinghe stressed that DDR was imperative in Sri Lanka's hard struggle for recovery in its ongoing economic crisis

Press Trust of India Colombo
Photo: Twitter @RW_UNP

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 9:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A special session of Sri Lanka's Parliament on Saturday overwhelmingly approved the cash-strapped government's domestic debt restructuring (DDR) plan, a vital element in the bankrupt nation's bid for recovery from the worst economic crisis.

Domestic debt restructuring (DDR) is a key condition in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, through which a bailout package of USD 3 billion was approved for Sri Lanka in March.

The IMF programme unlocks more help from international funding agencies.

Accordingly, the World Bank, earlier this week, approved USD 700 million in financing as budgetary and welfare support for Sri Lanka, which is facing its worst economic crisis since it won independence from the British in 1948.

The DDR plan won parliamentary approval with 122 lawmakers voting for it while 62 going against it.

After a 10-hour marathon debate, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena opted to take the vote ending the debate at 7.30 pm.

The approval of the DDR came as members from the Sri Lankan government and the opposition on Saturday locked horns in the parliament during the DDR debate and saw aggressive arguments from both sides.

The noisy opposition protested that the agreement had been to extend the debate up to 9:30 pm.

However, Abeywardena overruled them and ordered electronic voting.

The main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya and its allies including, the main Tamil party, Tamil National Alliance legislators voted against the resolution.

The state minister of finance Shehan Semasinghe kicked started the debate after the main opposition raised concerns over the document which was to be debated.

Semasinghe stressed that DDR was imperative in Sri Lanka's hard struggle for recovery in its ongoing economic crisis.

The opposition legislator Harsha de Silva, who heads the committee on public finance, raised objections that there was a discrepancy between the document approved by the committee and the one that was presented by the government.

The government sought to restructure its domestic debt amounting to USD 42 billion to run parallel with ongoing negotiations on restructuring the external debt of USD 41 billion.

The main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa took the government to task over its alleged U-turn on the DDR.

"We were repeatedly told that there will be no local debt restructuring. I ask why the government lie, he said.

The other opposition speakers were highlighting the threat from DDR on pension funds.

The poor man is going to take the hit from provident fund returns, Vijitha Herath of the opposition Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna said.

Nimal Siripala de Silva the minister of transport said that the governor of the Central Bank had assured that the Central Bank would not hesitate to step in if funds' returns would be affected.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is also the minister of finance, was not in the House during the debate. He said the government's primary focus was on maintaining stability in the local banking system.

The parliament had met in a special session to debate the DDR plan.

The Cabinet approved the debt restructuring plan on Wednesday which was to be referred to the public finance committee in parliament and finally for parliament's approval on Saturday.

Sri Lanka's banking and finance sector feared for the worse as the government set about restructuring the local debt of USD 42 billion, which is more than its external debt component.

The island nation is facing its worst economic crisis in history due to a shortage of foreign exchange reserves.

An imperative in the IMF bailout is to restructure external debt, which needs to be completed by September.

Also Read

Sri Lanka to spare banks in $19.8 bn local debt restructuring plan

Sri Lanka concludes debt restructuring talks with Japan: Wickremesinghe

EAM likely to visit Lanka on Jan 19; talks on debt restructuring expected

EAM discuss cooperation in infra, connectivity with Lankan counterpart

Sri Lankan rupee shows appreciation against US Dollar in recent months

Joe Biden to host Sweden's PM as Nordic nation seeks to join NATO

Covid-related worrying impacts daydreams' more than night-dreams: Research

308 Indians including 42 civilians, 266 fishermen in Pakistan prison

France arrests 1,300 after 4th night of riots over teen's killing by police

Boat service between Sri Lanka, India to be delayed further: Lanka Minister

Topics :sri lankaDebt

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 9:52 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story