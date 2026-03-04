Home / World News / Iranian naval ship sinks off Sri Lanka, 32 on board hospitalised: Officials

There were no immediate details as to how the sailors were wounded and how the ship was damaged

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag
Sri lanka flag | Image: Wikimedia Commons
AP Colombo
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 3:58 PM IST
A top Sri Lankan official says 32 people have been rescued from a sinking Iranian naval ship off Sri Lanka's southern coast and have been admitted to a hospital.

Dr Anil Jasinghe, a top health ministry official, says one of them is in critical condition, seven are receiving emergency treatment, and others are treated for minor injuries.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath told Parliament that Sri Lanka's navy received information that the ship Iris Dena with 180 on board was in distress, and that the island nation sent ships and air force planes on a rescue mission.

There were no immediate details as to how the sailors were wounded and how the ship was damaged.

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 3:58 PM IST

