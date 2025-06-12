Trump open to extending July 9 trade talks deadline, to send out letters

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that he is willing to extend the July 9 deadline for completing trade talks with countries before his 'sweeping tariffs' take effect.

Trump made these remarks at the Kennedy Center before a performance and added that he does not believe that extending the deadline would be necessary, Reuters reported. He further added that trade negotiations were ongoing with 15 countries, including South Korea, Japan, and the European Union.

We're rocking in terms of deals. "We're dealing with quite a few countries, and they all want to make a deal with us," Trump said, adding that he did not believe a deadline extension would be "a necessity."