Starliner creates trouble as latest setback for Boeing's space business

Space programmes are a small part of Boeing’s business, which is dominated by sales of commercial and military planes and equipment. But the work is a point of pride: Boeing has long been involved in spaceflight, going back to the first mission to take an American to space. Boeing’s efforts to add to that space heritage are in doubt.

The company’s Starliner capsule returned to Earth safely from the International Space Station on Friday night, but without the two astronauts it took up there in June because Nasa was concerned about thrusters on the capsule that had malfunctioned before it docked at the station.

A decade ago, Nasa chose Boeing and an upstart rival, SpaceX, to ferry astronauts to and from the space station. SpaceX has since carried out seven of those missions and will bring home the astronauts Starliner left behind, while Boeing has yet to complete one. And with the station set to retire as soon as 2030, time is running out.



“It’s unclear if or when the company will have another opportunity to bring astronauts to space,” Ron Epstein, an aerospace and defence analyst at Bank of America, said in a research note last month. “We would not be surprised if Boeing were to divest the manned spaceflight business.” On Thursday, asked to comment on Starliner’s problems and the future of its space business, Boeing responded with this statement: “Boeing continues to focus, first and foremost, on the safety of the crew and spacecraft. We are executing the mission as determined by Nasa, and we are preparing the spacecraft for a safe and successful uncrewed return.”



Boeing’s troubles could be a setback not only for the company but for the US space programme more broadly, which wants multiple private companies available to ably support its efforts.



The commercial space sector is thriving, driven in part by SpaceX, which is led by Elon Musk and has made launches cheaper and more frequent; Blue Origin, which was founded by Jeff Bezos of Amazon; and others. But only a few companies like Boeing and SpaceX are technically and financially capable of supporting Nasa’s most ambitious, expensive and difficult projects.



Starliner is one of five big programmes in Boeing’s defence unit that the company agreed to develop at a fixed price but have ended up costing the company more than expected.