Starmer arrives in Shanghai, seeks business opportunities for UK

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in the Chinese financial center of Shanghai on Friday in his bid to boost business opportunities for U.K. firms in the world's second-largest economy, just hours after US President Donald Trump signaled a possible opposition to any deal between Beijing and London.

Starmer has brought more than 50 business leaders on his trip to China, the first by a British prime minister in eight years.

He started his trip in Beijing, where he met Chinese leaders including Xi Jinping. The two pledged to pursue a long-term and stable strategic partnership, in what was seen as a sign of improving ties after several years of friction between the two countries.