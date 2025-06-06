Students unsure, experts wary of Trump's Harvard ban despite court stay

Students and education consultancies are concerned that the Donald Trump administration’s recent actions against Harvard University could possibly set a precedent for action against other varsities. Even as Trump’s June 4 proclamation suspending the entry of foreign nationals seeking to study or participate in exchange programs at Harvard was temporarily blocked by a federal judge late Thursday night India time, experts say students are not sure of the US administration’s next move. The uncertainty is set to affect the upcoming fall intake in August. Kajal Dave, co-founder of LaunchEd, said that the move likely affected thousands of international students currently applying or planning to study in the US, casting uncertainty over their academic futures.

“While the order specifically targets Harvard, it may set a troubling precedent, raising fears among students and universities nationwide about the stability of international education policies,” she added. The tussle comes amid an escalating dispute between the Trump administration and higher education institutions, especially Harvard. The administration had last month banned foreign students’ admission to the university, an order that was also blocked by a federal court. This was followed by the US State Department ordering all its consular missions and embassies overseas to begin social media vetting of visa applicants looking to travel to Harvard University for any purpose.

Abhijit Zaveri, founder and director of Ahmedabad-based education consultancy firm Career Mosaic, said that the move raises concerns, not only for incoming students but also for the broader international student community in the US. Harvard currently hosts 10,158 international students and scholars across its schools. Of these, 788 — the second-largest cohort — are from India, according to university data. China tops the list with 2,126 students. However, according to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the move comes after Harvard allegedly refused to provide information on certain foreign students involved in protest activities. “Admission into the US to attend, conduct research, or teach at our nation’s institutions of higher education is a privilege granted by our government, not a guarantee,” the proclamation signed by Trump stated.

It added that this privilege is necessarily tied to the host institution’s compliance and commitment to following federal law. “Harvard University has failed in this respect, among many others,” it alleged. While the suspension of visas applies to foreigners wanting to attend Harvard University through the student and exchange visitor programme (SEVP) after the date of the proclamation, it would be the secretary of state’s discretion if the visas of foreign nationals currently attending Harvard on F, M, or J visa should also be revoked. ALSO READ: Indian pharma market grows 7.2% in May led by chronic therapies

Highlighting that this section of the proclamation raises serious concerns about fairness and due process, Dave said the move could abruptly disrupt the lives and studies of students already residing in the US. Zaveri added that the possibility of reviewing and revoking existing academic or exchange visas adds to the uncertainty for those already enrolled. “However, students are being informed in advance, and in some cases, may be advised to consider transferring or seeking admission to alternative institutions, depending on the guidance issued by relevant authorities,” he said. Dave said the resulting uncertainty has understandably impacted students preparing for the upcoming fall session. She added that despite past court interventions blocking similar actions, the repeated policy shifts are also prompting many students to reconsider or delay their plans, with some now looking to alternative destinations with clearer, more student-friendly visa policies.