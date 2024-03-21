Home / World News / Suicide bomber attacks bank in Afghanistan, 3 killed and 12 other injured

Suicide bomber attacks bank in Afghanistan, 3 killed and 12 other injured

Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesman for the Taliban Interior Ministry, also confirmed the attack but couldn't provide more details. He said it was being investigated

Photo: Shutterstock
AP Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 3:02 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A suicide bomber carried out an attack on Thursday at a private bank in Kandahar city in southern Afghanistan, killing at least three people and injuring 12 others, officials said.

All of the victims were people who had gathered at the branch of New Kabul Bank to collect their monthly salaries, said Inamullah Samangani, head of the government's Kandahar Information and Culture Department.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesman for the Taliban Interior Ministry, also confirmed the attack but couldn't provide more details. He said it was being investigated.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. The Islamic State group's affiliate, a major Taliban rival, has conducted previous attacks on schools, hospitals, mosques and Shiite areas throughout the country.

Kandahar city is a spiritual and political centre for Afghanistan's rulers because the Taliban's supreme leader, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, is based there and his decisions on major issues are implemented by authorities in Kabul, the capital.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 during the chaotic departure of US and Nato troops after 20 years. Despite initial promises of a more moderate stance, the Taliban gradually reimposed a harsh interpretation of Islamic law, or Shariah, as they did during their previous rule of Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.

Also Read

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

Another IIT aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, fourth case so far in 2024

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: India vs Afghanistan live match time, streaming

Suicide bomber detonates device in Turkey's capital, 2nd assailant killed

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20 Playing 11: Jaiswal not playing in Mohali

UBS Group plans to shut thousands of smaller Credit Suisse accounts in Asia

Nearly 8 in 10 AAPI adults in US think abortion should be legal: Poll

Japan's exports rise nearly 8% in Feb on shipments of cars, machinery

UN to vote on its first resolution on AI, aimed at ensuring safety

Taps run dry across S Africa's Johannesburg in unprecedented water crisis

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TalibanAfghanistanSuicide bombingDeath toll

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story