sunita williams spacewalk Today: astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, who have been in space for 238 days, will conduct a spacewalk later today, January 30. The live coverage of the spacewalk will take place at 17:00 hours IST. The two astronauts are expected to exit the Quest airlock at 18:30 PM IST.

The spacewalk is likely to last for nearly six and a half hours. This extravehicular activity (EVA) includes the preparation of a robotic arm for potential future upgrades, collecting microbial samples from the exterior of the orbital complex, and removing the degrading antenna, around the life support system vents.

Throughout the last week, the duo, Sunita Williams , currently the Commander of the International Space Station (ISS), along with her colleague Barry Wilmore, reviewed and rehoused the procedure of their spacewalk.

They also prepared the equipment they were about to use during the spacewalk, including tethers, tools and other gear. The lithium-ion batteries are also juiced up which will power the spacesuits during the spacewalk. They also filtered and cleaned the liquid cooling juice system integrated into the spacesuits.

Before going for the spacewalk, they test heaters, helmet cameras and lights ensuring smooth operations.

Sunita WIlliams and Barry Wilmore spacewalk: Watch here

Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore in space since June 2024

This is the second time Sunita Williams will go take a spacewalk in January. Last time she took a spacewalk along with NASA astronaut Nick Hague, when they completed all the tasks and extra goals ahead of time.

Williams has completed eight spacewalks previously, while her partner is a seasoned astronaut participating in critical maintenance tasks aboard the ISS.

Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore went to space as the crew of Boeing Starliner and they are expected to return in March 2025 as SpaceX needed more time to prepare the brand new Crew Dragon for the subsequent crew rotation. The pace of efforts increased after newly elected US President Donald Trump.