Donald Trump asks Elon Musk to help bring 'stranded' Sunita Williams home

US President Donald Trump has asked close aide and SpaceX founder Elon Musk for his assistance in facilitating the return of the two stranded astronauts -- Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore -- from the International Space Station (ISS).

The astronauts, who have been aboard the ISS since June 2024, had been left stranded after the mission's originally planned duration. Musk said it was "terrible" that the astronauts had been left on the space station for such an extended period under the previous administration of President Joe Biden, despite Nasa having already enlisted SpaceX months earlier to bring them home as part of its Crew-9 mission.

In a post on his social media platform X, Musk wrote, "The @POTUS has asked @SpaceX to bring home the 2 astronauts stranded on the @Space_Station as soon as possible. We will do so." He further added, "Terrible that the Biden administration left them there so long."

Donald Trump, in a statement on his Truth Social platform, said that SpaceX would "soon" begin the mission to repatriate the two American astronauts who had been stranded for several months aboard the ISS. "Elon will soon be on his way. Hopefully, all will be safe. Good luck Elon!!!" Trump wrote, though he did not provide specific details on the timing of the mission.

Nasa, however, has consistently maintained that the astronauts are not stranded, highlighting that they remain healthy and in good spirits.

The Starliner mission

Sunita Williams and Wilmore launched to the ISS aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft in June 2024. Originally scheduled for a 10-day mission, their stay on the space station was extended after the spacecraft encountered several technical difficulties. Despite Nasa and Boeing's efforts to resolve the issues with the Starliner, it was ultimately deemed too risky to use the spacecraft to bring the astronauts back home.

In August 2024, Nasa announced that it had enlisted SpaceX to return Williams and Wilmore aboard the Crew-9 capsule. SpaceX, the private aerospace company founded by Musk, has been conducting regular crew rotation missions to the ISS every six months. To accommodate the return of the two astronauts, Nasa adjusted the Crew-9 mission, removing two of the four astronauts initially scheduled to launch aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule in September. As a result, only one astronaut and one cosmonaut were sent on that mission, making space for Williams and Wilmore, who were now expected to return at the end of the expedition in February 2025.

However, a further delay occurred in December 2024 when SpaceX required additional time to prepare the latest Dragon spacecraft for the upcoming Crew-10 mission. Consequently, Crew-9, which includes the two Boeing astronauts, was postponed, and their return would not occur until late March, after Crew-10 had completed its journey to the ISS.

Musk’s most recent post suggests that the Crew Dragon capsule, 'Freedom,' may depart from the ISS earlier than expected, with Williams and Wilmore on board.

'Trying to remember what it's like to walk'

Meanwhile, 59-year-old Sunita Williams, who has been stranded at the International Space Station since June 2024, said that she is trying to remember how to walk as she awaits her return to Earth in spring, according to People Magazine.

“I've been up here long enough right now I've been trying to remember what it's like to walk. I haven't walked. I haven't sat down. I haven't laid down. You don't have to. You can just close your eyes and float where you are right here,” said Williams.