Suspect indicted on attempted murder charge in explosives attack on Kishida

After a three-month psychiatric evaluation of the suspect, prosecutors determined that Ryuji Kimura, 24, is mentally fit for trial and that the bomb used in the attack was lethal, the report said

AP Tokyo
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Photo: Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 10:57 AM IST
Prosecutors in Japan indicted a 24-year-old man Wednesday on attempted murder and other charges in the explosives attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April, Japanese media reported.

Kishida was campaigning for elections in Wakayama in western Japan when a man threw a homemade pipe bomb at him. Kishida was unhurt, but two others had minor injuries.

After a three-month psychiatric evaluation of the suspect, prosecutors determined that Ryuji Kimura, 24, is mentally fit for trial and that the bomb used in the attack was lethal, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.

Kyodo reported that court records show Kimura may have been angry because he couldn't file for candidacy in 2022 elections.

The attack came about a year after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot and killed while campaigning for elections.

Gun and bomb violence in Japan is exceedingly rare, and the attacks on Abe and Kishida shocked many in the country.

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 10:56 AM IST

