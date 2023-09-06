LIVE: Full curfew reimposed in 5 districts of Manipur as preventive measure

Full curfew has been clamped in all the five valley districts of Manipur as a preventive measure from Tuesday evening, officials said. The cancellation of curfew relaxation hours in Bishnupur, Kakching, Thoubal, Imphal West and Imphal East comes in the wake of the call by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and its women wing requesting people from all parts of the valley districts to remove an army barricade at Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district, a few kilometres away from Churachandpur, on Wednesday, officials said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Indonesia to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS) on Wednesday. PM Modi will leave for Indonesia on Wednesday (September 6) evening and will return to New Delhi late in the evening on the following day.
The Delhi government has issued a gazette notification on the traffic restrictions imposed in view of the upcoming G20 summit. According to the gazette notification issued on Monday, all types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, inter-state buses and local city buses, such as Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS) buses, shall not operate on Mathura Road (beyond the Ashram chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel from the intervening night of September 7 and 8 to September 10.
INDIA Bloc's first Coordination Committee meeting in Delhi on Sep 13: Sanjay Raut
SC agrees to hear Editor Guild's plea seeking protection from coercive action in FIRs lodged in Manipur
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear during the day a plea by the Editors Guild of India seeking protection from coercive action in two FIRs lodged in Manipur against some of its members.
The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.
"We will take it up after admission (matters) are over," the CJI told senior advocate Shyam Divan, who mentioned the matter for the Guild.
Arun Kumar Sinha, SPG Director passes away
Director of the Special Protection Group (SPG), Arun Kumar Sinha, passed away at a hospital in Gurugram early Wednesday, an official said.
He was 61 and had been unwell for the past few months.
Sinha was a 1987 batch Kerala cadre IPS Officer and serving as SPG Director since 2016.
7 killed, 12 injured in road accident in Assam's Tinsukia
At least seven people were killed and 12 injured in a road accident in Assam's Tinsukia last night, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place late Tuesday night in the Kakopathar area where a speedy truck hit a Tata Magic vehicle where the deceased and injured persons were travelling.
Bibhas Das, Additional Superintendent of Police of Tinsukia district told ANI over the phone that, seven persons had died in the incident.
"A total of 12 persons were injured in the incident and they were rushed to hospital. We have detained the truck driver," Bibhas Das said.
Suspect indicted on attempted murder charge in explosives attack on Kishida
Prosecutors in Japan indicted a 24-year-old man Wednesday on attempted murder and other charges in the explosive attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April, Japanese media reported.
Kishida was campaigning for elections in Wakayama in western Japan when a man threw a homemade pipe bomb at him. Kishida was unhurt, but two others had minor injuries.
After a three-month psychiatric evaluation of the suspect, prosecutors determined that Ryuji Kimura, 24, is mentally fit for trial and that the bomb used in the attack was lethal, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
US President Biden to follow CDC guidelines during his India visit for G20 Summit: WH
US President Joe Biden will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during his visit to India for the G20 Summit and his trip to Vietnam, the White House has said.
The announcement on Tuesday came after First Lady Jill Biden, 72, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. President Biden, 80, was tested for the virus on Monday and Tuesday following his wife's positive test, but his results were negative.
The White House said the president has tested negative twice and there is no change in his travel plans for India and Vietnam later this week.
Family system on decline but 'Bharat' protected its foundation: Bhagwat
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said family system is on the decline across the world, but Bharat has survived this crisis because "truth" is its foundation.
Addressing a gathering of senior citizens in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Tuesday, Bhagwat said the roots of our culture are based on "satya" (truth) though efforts were being made to uproot this culture.
He described the growing tendency towards fulfilling worldly pleasures and efforts by some people justifying it through their selfish philosophies as "cultural Marxism".
Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for hurting religious sentiments
An FIR was registered here against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge for allegedly outraging religious feelings, police said on Wednesday.
Stalin was booked for his call to eradicate Sanatan Dharma and Kharge for backing his remark, they said.
The two were booked under sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups) of the IPC at Civil Lines Police Station here on Tuesday.
Blocking listing proposals for terrorists smacks of doublespeak: India
India has told the UN Security Council that blocking evidence-based proposals for blacklisting globally sanctioned terrorists without giving justifications is uncalled for and "smacks of doublespeak", a thinly-veiled reference to China and Pakistan.
The working methods of the UNSC Sanctions Committees continue to dent the credibility of the UN Security Council, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said here on Tuesday.
Speaking in the Security Council's open debate on Working Methods, Kamboj said "genuine, evidence-based listing proposals for globally sanctioned terrorists to be blocked without giving any due justification is uncalled for and smacks of doublespeak when it comes to Council's commitment in tackling the challenge of terrorism.
Fire at Sangam Vihar dummy factory; no one hurt
A fire broke out at a mannequin manufacturing factory in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said on Wednesday. No casualty was reported.
According to the fire officials, the incident was reported to them at 9.05 pm Tuesday and they rushed nine fire tenders to the spot. The fire was doused by 10 pm.
"The building was being used for manufacturing dummies. An electric pole is just adjacent to the building. The fire broke out because of a short circuit and spread due to the availability of combustible material.
"The labour stuck there was brought down with the help of a rope," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.
Delhi Metro records highest-ever footfall of over 7 mn passengers on Sep 4
The Delhi Metro on September 4 registered the highest-ever count of daily passenger journeys -- 71.03 lakh -- surpassing the record it set a few days ago.
The corresponding figures on August 29 had stood at 69.94 lakh.
Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.
Rahul Gandhi leaves for Europe tour; to meet EU lawyers, students: Report
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday left for an almost week-long Europe tour during which he will hold meetings with European Union (EU) lawyers, students and the Indian diaspora, PTI reported citing sources said.
Gandhi will meet a group of EU lawyers in Brussels on September 7 and also hold a similar meeting in The Hague, they said.
According to the report, the former Congress president will address students at a university in Paris on September 8.
Sebi faces an uphill battle: Why 'finfluencers' will always find addicts
In May, India’s market watchdog acted against a self-described options trader, allegedly for selling investment advice via the Telegram messaging app without the requisite registration with the regulator. As part of the settlement, P R Sundar, his wife, and their jointly controlled firm agreed to a one-year ban on buying or selling securities, without admitting or denying that they had broken any laws. They also wrote a disgorgement check of more than $700,000, including interest — a tidy sum for a former math teacher in Chennai.
If the Securities and Exchange Board of India had hoped that its action would produce a chilling effect across the country’s fast-growing horde of unregulated financial influencers, that didn’t happen. Which is why the Indian regulator has now decided to go beyond individuals. In a recently circulated consultation paper, it vowed to “disrupt the revenue model” of “finfluencers” by forcing all regulated entities to cut ties with them. Read More
G20 preparations: 3,254 posters removed, waste-to-art sculptures installed at public places
Artistic sculptures made of scrap material have been installed at eight locations and 3,254 posters have been removed as part of the beautification drive being undertaken by the city's municipal corporation ahead of the G20 Summit.
The MCD has also put up new murals on public walls depicting the cultural heritage of India, and the successful soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.
The civic body has undertaken a range of initiatives to ensure the success of the G20 Summit and to showcase the city's commitment to hosting such a significant gathering, officials said.
Indians are underinsured: 68% have health cover under Rs 10 lakh
A whopping 68% of policyholders in India only have a medical cover of under Rs 10 lakh, with 27% having medical cover under Rs 5 lakh, according to a survey conducted by ACKO, a tech-first insurance company in India.
At least 64 per cent have not increased their coverage from the previous year. 61 per cent of potential buyers are not looking at buying health insurance with a sum insured over Rs 10 Lakh and 65% felt coverage of upto Rs. 10 lakh is adequate. Read more
Delhi: Gopal Rai holds meeting on winter action plan to fight air pollution
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with the concerned departments to prepare the winter action plan against pollution.
The officials of the Environment Department and DPCC were present at the meeting.
"The Delhi Government has started preparing the winter action plan for the coming days against pollution. In the last nine years, Particulate Matter (PM)10 levels fell by 42 per cent, and PM2.5 by 46 per cent. This is the massive success of the Delhi Government's efforts to curb pollution," Gopal Rai said after the meeting.
Delhi govt asks to Education dept employees to be on standby during G20
In view of the G20 summit, the Delhi government has ordered closure of all schools from September 7 to September 10 but asked the Education department employees to remain in the city these four days to meet any need for manpower during the event.
The G20 Leaders Summit will be held on September 9-10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan here.
"...public holiday (has been declared) in Delhi-NCR... (from) September 8 to September 10 on account of G20 Summit and prior to that, September 7 is a gazetted holiday on account of Janmashtami," the government said in a circular.
