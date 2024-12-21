Suspected attack at Germany's Magdeburg market kills 2, injures 68

At least two people were killed and dozens more injured in a suspected attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, on Friday evening, CNN reported.

The attack occurred when a car deliberately rammed into a crowd of people at the market, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries. According to local public broadcaster MDR, Saxony-Anhalt Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff confirmed that the two victims included an adult and a toddler.

The tragic incident, which unfolded in the heart of the popular holiday market, left 68 people injured. Of these, 15 sustained serious injuries, with 37 others moderately injured and 16 suffering from minor injuries.

Emergency response teams, including around 100 firefighters and 50 rescue personnel, were quickly deployed to the scene to assist the wounded and transport them to nearby hospitals. Local authorities have been working swiftly to manage the crisis and prevent further harm.

In the aftermath of the suspected attack, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser expressed her shock and sorrow over the devastating event, reported CNN.

"This news from Magdeburg is deeply shocking. The emergency services are doing everything they can to care for the injured and save lives. All our thoughts are with the victims and their families," Faeser wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

She also assured the public that security authorities were investigating the incident to clarify the details surrounding the attack.

According to German Prime Minister Haseloff, the suspected driver of the car involved in the attack has been apprehended. Haseloff stated that preliminary information suggests the driver acted alone, and authorities were in the process of compiling further data and conducting an interrogation.

"We are currently in the process of compiling all further data and also carrying out the interrogation. According to the current information, it is an individual perpetrator, so there is no longer any danger to the city because we were able to arrest him," Haseloff said in a televised statement on Friday night.

Security forces have been working tirelessly to investigate the motive behind the attack, with authorities stressing that there is no indication of further threats. The local community has been left shaken by the tragic loss of life and the chaos that unfolded in the festive environment of the Christmas market, CNN reported.

As police continue their investigation, both local officials and citizens are grieving the loss of life and supporting the injured in this difficult time.