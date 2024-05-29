Home / World News / Sweden will donate $1.23 billion in military aid to Ukraine as war rages

Sweden will donate $1.23 billion in military aid to Ukraine as war rages

It consists of equipment that is at the top of Ukraine's priority list, Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch said. It included air defence, artillery ammunition and armored vehicles

Sweden, Sweden flag
Photo: Shutterstock
AP Copenhagen (Denmark)
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Swedish government said Wednesday that it will donate military aid to Ukraine worth 13 billion Kronor (USD 1.23 billion) in the largest help package Sweden has so far donated.

It consists of equipment that is at the top of Ukraine's priority list, Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch said. It included air defence, artillery ammunition and armored vehicles.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sweden's Defence Minister Pal Jonsson reiterated that the country has ruled out for now sending any Swedish-built JAS 39 Gripen jets to Ukraine, saying the focus on the Ukrainian side is on implementing the F-16 program.

Several countries have said they want to donate F-16 fighter jets. On Tuesday, Belgium pledged 30 F-16 jets to Ukraine.

Jonsson said Sweden is still working on possibly being able to contribute with the Gripen system later.

The support package will be the 16th from Sweden since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

Also Read

India ranks 4th in global military spending at $83.6 bn in 2023: Report

All BTS members start military service: What follows next for K-pop stars?

Even as US tries to bring aid to Gaza by sea, major concerns remain

Russia's assault opens new front, diverts Ukraine forces as aid trickles in

India can beat Sweden on clay surface in Davis Cup: Ramkumar Ramanathan

Increase taxes anymore and we leave: British American Tobacco to Pak govt

US Treasury official visits Ukraine to discuss sanctions on Russia

International Everest Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, & Facts

Boeing reaches tentative contract agreement with firefighters union

Prez Putin makes ex-bodyguard Alexei Dyumin secretary of State Council

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :SwedenUkraineRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story