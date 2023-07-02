Switzerland investigates ex-CEO Thomas Gottstein of Credit Suisse

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority — or Finma — triggered enforcement proceedings against four unnamed former Credit Suisse staffers after concluding in February that the lender “seriously breached” its risk-management obligations in the Greensill Capital supply-chain financing affair.

Switzerland’s financial regulator is investigating Thomas Gottstein (pictured), the former CEO of Credit Suisse, for his role in the implosion of a $10 billion group of funds linked to disgraced financier Lex Greensill, according to a report published in SonntagsBlick.