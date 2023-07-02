Home / World News / Switzerland investigates ex-CEO Thomas Gottstein of Credit Suisse

Switzerland investigates ex-CEO Thomas Gottstein of Credit Suisse

Gottstein is among the Credit Suisse officials under investigation, the Swiss newspaper said

Bloomberg
Thomas Gottstein, the former CEO of Credit Suisse

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2023 | 11:14 PM IST
Switzerland’s financial regulator is investigating Thomas Gottstein (pictured), the former CEO of Credit Suisse, for his role in the implosion of a $10 billion group of funds linked to disgraced financier Lex Greensill, according to a report published in SonntagsBlick. 
The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority — or Finma — triggered enforcement proceedings against four unnamed former Credit Suisse staffers after concluding in February that the lender “seriously breached” its risk-management obligations in the Greensill Capital supply-chain financing affair. 

Gottstein is among the Credit Suisse officials under investigation, the Swiss newspaper said. Spokesmen for Finma and UBS Group AG, which has taken over Credit Suisse, declined to comment  Gottstein declined to comment on the Finma proceedings.

Topics :SwitzerlandCredit Suisse

First Published: Jul 02 2023 | 11:14 PM IST

