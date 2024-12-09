Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Syrian leader Assad given asylum in Moscow: Russian state news agencies

Syrian leader Assad given asylum in Moscow: Russian state news agencies

RIA also cited an anonymous Kremlin source that Moscow had received guarantees from Syrian insurgents of the security of Russian military bases and diplomatic posts in Syria

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad
Ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad
AP Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 12:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Russian state news agencies are reporting that ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad has arrived in Moscow with his family and given asylum.

The agencies, Tass and RIA, cited an unidentified Kremlin source. The Associated Press was not immediately able to verify the reports but has contacted the Kremlin for comment.

RIA also cited an anonymous Kremlin source that Moscow had received guarantees from Syrian insurgents of the security of Russian military bases and diplomatic posts in Syria. The report did not give further details.

Assad reportedly left Syria early Sunday.

Syrians have been pouring into streets echoing with celebratory gunfire after a stunning rebel advance reached the capital, ending the Assad family's 50 years of iron rule.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Assad left Syria after giving orders for peaceful power handover: Russia

Russia's abandonment of Syria's President Assad led to his downfall: Trump

Rajnath Singh to attend 21st Inter-Governmental Commission meet in Russia

Zelenskyy condemns Russian strikes on St. Nicholas Day, cites heavy toll

Russia's FM Lavrov signals readiness to use any means in Ukraine conflict

Topics :RussiaBashar al AssadMoscowSyria crisis

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 12:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story