Syrian youth will resist incoming govt, says Iran's supreme leader

Iran had provided crucial support to Assad throughout Syria's nearly 14-year civil war, which erupted after he launched a violent crackdown on a popular uprising against his family's decades-long rule

He accused the United States and Israel of plotting against Assad's government in order to seize resources. | File Photo: PTI
AP Tehran
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2024 | 5:58 PM IST
Iran's supreme leader on Sunday said that young Syrians will resist the new government emerging after the overthrow of President Bashar Assad as he again accused the United States and Israel of sowing chaos in the country.

Iran had provided crucial support to Assad throughout Syria's nearly 14-year civil war, which erupted after he launched a violent crackdown on a popular uprising against his family's decades-long rule. Syria had long served as a key conduit for Iranian aid to Lebanon's militant Hezbollah.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in an address on Sunday that the young Syrian has nothing to lose" and suffers from insecurity following Assad's fall.

What can he do? He should stand with strong will against those who designed and those who implemented the insecurity," Khamenei said. God willing, he will overcome them.

He accused the United States and Israel of plotting against Assad's government in order to seize resources, saying: Now they feel victory, the Americans, the Zionist regime and those who accompanied them.

Iran and its militant allies in the region have suffered a series of major setbacks over the past year, with Israel battering Hamas in Gaza and landing heavy blows on Hezbollah before they agreed to a ceasefire in Lebanon last month.

Khamenei denied that such groups were proxies of Iran, saying they fought because of their own beliefs and that the Islamic Republic did not depend on them. If one day we plan to take action, we do not need proxy force, he said.

First Published: Dec 22 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

