Taiwan accuses China of launching satellite over its southwestern ADIZ

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said that 16 of the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) (Photo: PTI)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Taiwan's Ministry of Defence has alleged that China launched a satellite over Taiwan with its flight path passing over the southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) of the island nation.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said that the satellite launched from Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC) posed "no threat" to the nation, adding that Taiwan Armed Forces monitored the whole process and are ready to respond if the need arises.

"At 09:20 a.m.(UTC+8), #PLA launched a satellite from #XSLC, with its flight path passing over our southwestern ADIZ. Poses no threat to us, the flight path flew toward the West Pacific Ocean. #ROCArmedForces monitored the whole process and are ready to respond if necessary," Taiwan's MND stated in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Taiwan detected 19 Chinese aircraft, eight Chinese naval vessels and one 'official ship' operating around its territory in the last 24 hours.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said that 16 of the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"19 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 16 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," Taiwan's MND stated in a post on X.

Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

Last week, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) criticised China for violating other countries' sovereignty and disrupting regional peace, Taiwan News reported.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said a Chinese Shaanxi Y-9 reconnaissance plane entered into Japanese airspace east of the Danjo Islands on Monday and added that Beijing's action "seriously violated Japan's sovereignty and raised regional tensions."

According to Taiwan's Foreign Ministry statement, China's continued use of military aircraft and warships to intrude into Taiwan and Japan's air defence identification zones and exclusive economic zones has increased regional tensions, according to Taiwan News.


Topics :air defenceTaiwanChina

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

