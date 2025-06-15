Taiwan adds China's Huawei, SMIC to export control list amid trade tensions

Taiwan's Commerce Ministry has added Chinese chipmakers Huawei Technologies and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) to its export control list, as trade and technology frictions between the self-ruled island, China and the United States increase.
Inclusion on the strategic high-tech commodities list means Taiwanese companies will need to obtain export permits before selling goods to the respective companies. Other entities on the list include organizations such as the Taliban and al-Qaeda, as well as other companies in China, Iran and elsewhere.
The export control entities list was last updated on Sunday. Neither Huawei nor SMIC initially commented on their inclusion.
Huawei and SMIC have both been sanctioned by the US. The two companies are producing China's most advanced homegrown artificial intelligence chips in an effort to compete with US-based Nvidia and supply Chinese tech firms with the much-needed chips amid export curbs.
Taiwan is home the world's largest chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), a major supplier for Nvidia.
Last November, the US ordered TSMC to halt supplies of certain advanced chips to Chinese customers as part of broader efforts to restrict China's access to cutting-edge technologies.
China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary. The US is Taiwan's biggest unofficial ally and arms seller.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app