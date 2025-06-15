Home / World News / Will halt responses if Israel stops its attacks: Iran's foreign minister

Will halt responses if Israel stops its attacks: Iran's foreign minister

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the comment before diplomats in Tehran, his first public appearance since the Israeli strikes began on Friday

Iran's FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi
Araghchi's appearance came on a day he was initially scheduled to be negotiating with the United States in Oman over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme | Credit: X/@Iran_in_India
AP Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 1:20 PM IST
Iran's top diplomat said Sunday that if Israeli attacks on his country stop, our responses will also stop.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the comment before diplomats in Tehran, his first public appearance since the Israeli strikes began on Friday.

If the aggression stops, our responses will also stop, Araghchi said.

There was no immediate reaction from Israel, which had been continuing strikes Sunday across Iran. 

ALSO READ: Israel, Iran trade strikes for third day as nuclear talks called off

Araghchi's appearance came on a day he was initially scheduled to be negotiating with the United States in Oman over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme. But the negotiations fell apart amid the Israeli attacks.  Meanwhile, the Israeli military warned Iranians on Sunday to immediately evacuate military weapons production factories, likely signalling new strikes are coming.

Col Avichay Adraee, a military spokesperson, posted the warning on the social platform X in Iran's Farsi language.

Adraee in the past has signalled other strikes in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Yemen amid the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

His warning came just after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi signaled Tehran would stop its attacks on Israel if Israel stopped its strikes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS Iran tensionsisrael

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

