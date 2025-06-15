Will halt responses if Israel stops its attacks: Iran's foreign minister

Iran's top diplomat said Sunday that if Israeli attacks on his country stop, our responses will also stop.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the comment before diplomats in Tehran, his first public appearance since the Israeli strikes began on Friday.

If the aggression stops, our responses will also stop, Araghchi said.

There was no immediate reaction from Israel, which had been continuing strikes Sunday across Iran.

Araghchi's appearance came on a day he was initially scheduled to be negotiating with the United States in Oman over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme. But the negotiations fell apart amid the Israeli attacks. Meanwhile, the Israeli military warned Iranians on Sunday to immediately evacuate military weapons production factories, likely signalling new strikes are coming.