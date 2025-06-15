Will halt responses if Israel stops its attacks: Iran's foreign minister

Iran's top diplomat said Sunday that if Israeli attacks on his country stop, our responses will also stop.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the comment before diplomats in Tehran, his first public appearance since the Israeli strikes began on Friday.
If the aggression stops, our responses will also stop, Araghchi said.
There was no immediate reaction from Israel, which had been continuing strikes Sunday across Iran.
Araghchi's appearance came on a day he was initially scheduled to be negotiating with the United States in Oman over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme. But the negotiations fell apart amid the Israeli attacks. Meanwhile, the Israeli military warned Iranians on Sunday to immediately evacuate military weapons production factories, likely signalling new strikes are coming.
Col Avichay Adraee, a military spokesperson, posted the warning on the social platform X in Iran's Farsi language.
Adraee in the past has signalled other strikes in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Yemen amid the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.
His warning came just after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi signaled Tehran would stop its attacks on Israel if Israel stopped its strikes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app