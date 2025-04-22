Taiwan detects 11 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval vessels around its territory

Taiwan detected 11 Chinese aircraft, six Chinese naval vessels and four official ships around its territory as of Tuesday (local time), a statement by Taiwan's Ministry of Defence said.

As per the MND, of the 11 sorties, nine crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the MND said, "11 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Monday, Taiwan's MND reported Chinese military activity in the surrounding region, including seven sorties by People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels, and two Chinese government ships.

One of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the island's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, MND wrote, "7 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 7 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Meanwhile, China's intensifying pressure on Taiwan and its broader aims in the Indo-Pacific require a more explicit response from the United States, former US Indo-Pacific Command Chief Admiral Harry Harris said on Thursday, Taiwan News reported.

Speaking at the 50th anniversary event of the Pacific Forum, Harris called on Washington to abandon its long-standing policy of "strategic ambiguity" and instead make clear whether it would come to Taiwan's defence in a cross-strait conflict.

"China has made it abundantly clear it intends to isolate and seize Taiwan," Harris said, referencing Beijing's continued military build up and hostile posture toward the self-governing island. "We should be equally clear, and we should never allow China to dictate America's foreign policy with regard to Taiwan.