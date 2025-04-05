Home / World News / Taiwan detects 12 Chinese aircraft, six naval vessels near its territory

Taiwan detects 12 Chinese aircraft, six naval vessels near its territory

Of the 12 aircraft sorties, nine crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defense Identification Zones (ADIZ)

Taiwan flag, Taiwan
Earlier on Friday, Taiwan detected 16 sorties of Chinese aircraft, nine Chinese naval vessels and two official ships (Photo: Bloomberg)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 9:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected 12 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and six vessels from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) operating around Taiwan up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today.

Of the 12 aircraft sorties, nine crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defense Identification Zones (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the MND wrote, "12 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today."

It added, "9 out of 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier on Friday, Taiwan detected 16 sorties of Chinese aircraft, nine Chinese naval vessels and two official ships. Of the 16 sorties, 15 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ (Air Defence Identification Zone).

In a post on X, the MND said, "16 sorties of PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Also Read

Premium

China-Taiwan relationship hinges more on political outlook than territory

Taiwan records heightened Chinese military activity around its territory

Day after military exercise, China conducts live-fire drills near Taiwan

US seeks peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues: WH on China-Taiwan

China's military launches joint exercises around Taiwan amid US warnings

Earlier, the US and EU restated their disapproval of any unilateral alterations to the "status quo" in the Taiwan Strait following China's military's recent series of joint drills around Taiwan, which concluded last night, according to a report by Taipei Times.

US President Donald Trump "emphasises the significance of upholding peace in the Taiwan Strait, advocating for a peaceful resolution to cross-strait issues, and reiterating our disapproval of any unilateral attempts to modify the status quo through force or coercion," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was quoted by Taipei Times.

US Department of State spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told the Central News Agency that China's confrontational military actions and rhetoric "only escalate tensions and jeopardise the security of the region as well as global prosperity.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Congress can block Trump's tariffs, but Republicans aren't ready to use it

US Energy Dept flags thousands of nonessential jobs for possible DOGE cuts

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink's pay rises 14% to $30.8 million in 2024

Facing funding cuts, Cornell, Brown look to short-term borrowing for cash

TikTok deal collapses as China objects to Trump's reciprocal tariffs

Topics :TaiwanChinaChinese air forceChinese armyChinese navy

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story