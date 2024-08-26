Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Taiwan detects 12 Chinese PLA , 6 naval vessels around its territory

The MND stated that seven aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's Eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ)

aircraft, Military aircrafts
The MND stated that seven aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's Eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) (Photo: PTI)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that that it detected 12 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels from 6 am (local time) on Sunday.

Six of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southeastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), Taiwan's MND said.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND said, "12 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 5 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

This adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. Reportedly, China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

Earlier on Sunday, the Taiwanese MND detected 12 PLA (People's Liberation Army) aircraft and eight PLAN (People's Liberation Army Navy) vessels around its territory.

The MND stated that seven aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's Eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"12 PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the Defence Ministry stated.

This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

Notably, Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.


First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

