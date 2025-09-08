Taiwan detects 27 Chinese aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels near its territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Monday reported that it recorded the presence of 27 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels around its territory.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the MND said that it also recorded the presence of 2 official ships.

These were detected up until 6 AM (UTC+8) on Monday.

MND further reported that 14 out of 27 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems. However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing. The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.