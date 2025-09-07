Home / World News / Donald Trump ready for phase two of Russia sanctions over Ukraine conflict

Donald Trump ready for phase two of Russia sanctions over Ukraine conflict

Trump has repeatedly threatened Moscow with further sanctions but withheld them as he pursued peace talks

Donald Trump, Trump
Trump has been frustrated by his inability to bring a halt to the fighting after he initially predicted he would be able to end the war in Ukraine swiftly when he took office in January. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters WASHINGTON
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 11:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he is ready to move to a second phase of sanctioning Russia, the closest he has come to suggesting he is on the verge of ramping up sanctions against Moscow or its oil buyers over the war in Ukraine.
 
Trump has repeatedly threatened Moscow with further sanctions but withheld them as he pursued peace talks. 
The latest comments suggest an increasingly aggressive posture, but Trump stopped short of saying he was committed to such a decision or what a second phase might entail. 
Asked by a reporter at the White House if he is ready to move to "the second phase" of sanctions against Russia, Trump responded, "Yeah, I am." He did not elaborate. 
Trump has been frustrated by his inability to bring a halt to the fighting after he initially predicted he would be able to end the war in Ukraine swiftly when he took office in January. 
The White House did not immediately respond to an email on Sunday seeking comment about what steps Trump was contemplating. 
The exchange was a follow-up to Trump's comments on Wednesday defending the actions he had taken already on Russia, including imposing punitive tariffs on India's U.S.-bound exports last month. 
India is a major buyer of Russia's energy exports, while Western buyers have cut back in response to the war. 
"That cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia," Trump said on Wednesday. "You call that no action? And I haven't done phase two yet or phase three." 
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that the US and the European Union could heap "secondary tariffs on the countries that buy Russian oil," pushing the Russian economy to the brink of collapse and bringing Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.
 
China is a major buyer of Russian energy exports.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sanctions on nations buying Russian oil can hurt Moscow economy: Bessent

Why France's financial woes are pushing its govt to the brink

Oli says 'nation first' amid social media ban protests in Nepal

S Korea to bring home 300 workers detained in Hyundai plant raid in Georgia

Japan's PM Shigeru Ishiba resigns following party's election loss

Topics :Donald TrumpRussia

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story