Taiwan detects 3 sorties by Chinese aircraft, 5 vessels near its territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected the presence of three sorties by Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Monday.

As per the MND, of the 3 sorties, one crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, MND said, "3 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

On Sunday, Taiwan's MND stated that it had detected the presence of two sorties by Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels operating around its territorial waters. "2 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the MND said in a post on X. The fresh incursion marks yet another episode in China's continuing military pressure campaign against Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory. The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain.