Home / World News / Taiwan detects 34 sorties of Chinese aircraft, 8 vessels near its territory

Taiwan detects 34 sorties of Chinese aircraft, 8 vessels near its territory

According to the MND, 27 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern, and eastern Air Defence Identification Zones (ADIZ)

China Taiwan
This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan
ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 8:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Thursday detected 34 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, eight People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels, and one official ship operating around Taiwan.

According to the MND, 27 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern, and eastern Air Defence Identification Zones (ADIZ).

Sharing a post on X, the MND wrote, "34 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 27 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan, sparking concerns over regional stability as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island. Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

Last week, Taiwan's ruling party responded to growing fears about Chinese spying by requiring its members to declare their plans before visiting China, particularly Hong Kong and Macau, according to a report by Radio Free Asia (RFA).

China and Taiwan have frequently accused one another of spying, and Taiwan has arrested several people it says Beijing has hired to get intelligence or sway public opinion. According to RFA, Beijing usually rejects any role in espionage operations against Taiwan, referring to the charges as "politically motivated" or "groundless.

Also Read

Taiwan detects 20 sorties of Chinese aircraft, 8 vessels near its territory

Taiwan detects one aircraft, 8 Chinese naval vessels around its territory

Taiwan detects 11 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval vessels around its territory

China tests non-nuclear hydrogen bomb: Here's what it is capable of

Taiwan records six Chinese sorties, seven vessels around its territory

Taiwan's President and Chairman of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, or DPP, Lai Ching-te, had declared that all party members are now required to report in advance and submit a follow-up report if they visit China or interact with individuals connected to the Chinese government."Any betrayal of the party's core values for personal gain must be met with strict disciplinary action and the harshest legal consequences," Lai told the party's weekly meeting, as quoted by the RFA report.

Lai announced steps, including enhanced internal education for party members to increase their knowledge of national security and legal responsibilities, as well as the requirement to disclose visits to China.

He also called for tighter control over parliamentary and local council aides, with party caucuses being entrusted with creating certain procedures and training courses, according to the RFA report. The actions follow the DPP being the target of previous Chinese espionage investigations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yale weighs $850 mn bond sale amid Trump's attack on higher education

US, Ukraine sign economic deal after Trump asks Kyiv to pay back for help

US court upholds restrictions on DOGE access to Social Security information

US govt expands grounds for cancelling international students' legal status

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck sues Meta over AI responses about him

Topics :TaiwanChinaChinese air force

First Published: May 01 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story