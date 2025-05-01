Home / World News / US, Ukraine sign economic deal after Trump asks Kyiv to pay back for help

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a video posted to X that this partnership allows the United States to invest alongside Ukraine, to unlock country's growth assets

Donald Trump, Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy
President Donald Trump calls on Ukraine to compensate Washington for more billions in military and economic assistance (Photo: Reuters)
AP Kyiv
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 7:39 AM IST
The US and Ukraine announced on Wednesday an economic deal after a weekslong press by President Donald Trump calling on Ukraine to compensate Washington for billions more in military and economic assistance to help Ukraine repel the Russian invasion.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a video posted to X that this partnership allows the United States to invest alongside Ukraine, to unlock Ukraine's growth assets, mobilise American talent, capital and governance standards that will improve Ukraine's investment climate and accelerate Ukraine's economic recovery.

Ukraine's Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed to The Associated Press that the deal has been signed in Washington. In a post on X, she said Together with the United States, we are creating the Fund that will attract global investment to our country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpUkraineZelenskyyRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: May 01 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

