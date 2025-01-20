Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Taiwan detects 4 Chinese aircraft, 6 vessels around its territory

Taiwan detects 4 Chinese aircraft, 6 vessels around its territory

Among them, three aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defense Identification Zone.

China Taiwan
In recent weeks, China has been visibly boosting its ability to invade Taiwanese beaches with innovative new naval equipment. | Representational
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 8:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MSD) has detected four Chinese aircraft and six naval vessels around the island as of 6 am (UTC+8) on Monday.

Among them, three aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Sharing a post on X, MND wrote, "4 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

On Sunday, MND detected nine Chinese aircraft and six naval vessels around the island.

In recent weeks, China has been visibly boosting its ability to invade Taiwanese beaches with innovative new naval equipment.

This includes the formal launching of an enormous landing helicopter assault (LHA) vessel, the likes of which no other navy in the world possesses, and mass production of floating bridge docks to assist the unloading of ships during beach landings. Both type of equipment are strong indications that China is serious about one day invading Taiwan.

Also Read

China faces Trump's return just as its reliance on exports increases

Keen to have mfg in India, visa issue not affecting operations: BYD

BYD to keep focus on launching EVs in Rs 25-45 lakh range: India Head

Chinese manufacturers in Mexico brace for potential US tariffs under Trump

Taiwan detects 9 Chinese military aircraft, 6 vessels around its territory

The Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), operates its own government, military, and economy, functioning as a de facto independent state.

However, China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and insists on the "One China" policy, which asserts that there is only one China, with Beijing as its capital.

This has fuelled decades of tension, especially since the Chinese Civil War (1945-1949), when the ROC government retreated to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Beijing has consistently expressed its goal of reunification with Taiwan, using diplomatic, economic, and military pressure to isolate Taiwan internationally. Meanwhile, Taiwan, supported by a significant portion of its population, continues to maintain its independence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Relieved US TikTok users hope for 'magic' to return as app is restored

Here's why jailing Imran Khan won't fix Pak's economic, political problems

'American decline' to end, says Donald Trump at inauguration eve rally

UK facing threat of possible Trump tariffs braces for 'all scenarios'

UK home asking prices show biggest early-year rise since 2020: Rightmove

Topics :ChinaTaiwanCommunist party

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story