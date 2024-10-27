Taiwan detects 8 aircraft, 7 vessels as China continues military activities

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported Chinese military activity near the island on Sunday and said that by 6 am (local time), eight Chinese aircraft and seven naval vessels were detected in the region.

The MND further reported that six of these aircraft crossed the median line, entering Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In response, Taiwan is monitoring the situation and has responded accordingly.

Sharing the post on X, MND wrote, "8 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier, twenty-two Chinese aircraft and five naval vessels were detected in the region, out of which sixteen crossed the median line.

"22 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 16 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," Taiwan MND said on X.

More From This Section

Earlier this week, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te reassured the public of the government's dedication to defending Taiwan's democracy and national security following China's large-scale military exercises around the island.

He made his remarks after holding a high-level national security meeting in response to the Chinese People's Liberation Army's (PLA) announcement of military drills, named "Joint Sword-2024B," in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas, which were described as a "stern warning" to advocates of Taiwan independence, according to the Taipei Times.

Notably, the latest Chinese military action is part of tensions between Taiwan and China, with frequent military activity by Beijing around the island.Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949.

However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.